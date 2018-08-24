FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Russia says all options on table for response to U.S. sanctions: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that all options were on the table when it came to Moscow’s possible response to a new round of U.S. sanctions, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS/File Photo

Ryabkov was also cited as saying that Moscow had not yet noted any signs that the United States was ready to normalize relations.

Moscow had also noted attempts by Washington to revise tentative agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump at last month’s Helsinki summit, Interfax cited Ryabkov as saying.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

