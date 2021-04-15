Russia will respond to U.S. sanctions in near future, says foreign ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it would respond in the near future to U.S. sanctions, which included expelling 10 diplomats and restricting Russia’s ability to issue sovereign debt.

The United States imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other “malign” acts.

“The U.S. ambassador in Russia is at our foreign ministry right now. I would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It’s not going to be a pleasant meeting for him,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.