April 24, 2018 / 10:22 AM / in 2 hours

Russia's Manturov does not rule out state buying stake in Rusal - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian industry and trade minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday that he would not rule out the possibility that the state buys a stake in Rusal (0486.HK) from top shareholder Oleg Deripaska, targeted by U.S. sanctions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov attends a session of the Energy Ministry's board in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Manturov said there has been no detailed discussion on the subject yet, Interfax reported.

    The United States said on Monday it would consider lifting sanctions if Deripaska ceded control of the company.

    Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Louise Heavens

