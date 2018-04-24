FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Kremlin cautious about possible easing of U.S. curbs on Rusal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is “cautious” about the possibility of Washington easing its sanctions on Russia’s biggest aluminum producer Rusal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin//File Photo

The United States on Monday gave Rusal’s American customers more time to comply with sanctions.

“In this case I would be rather cautious, as these statements are so hypothetical. It is clear that the decisions that have been taken are a painful blow to aluminum buyers on many continents, and naturally buyers are asking themselves why they have to bear the burden,” Peskov said.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

