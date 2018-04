MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not consider nationalization of aluminum giant Rusal that was targeted by the latest round of U.S. sanctions in April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view shows an office of RUSAL company in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/File Photo

The government is considering other options to support the troubled company but no particular decisions have been made so far, Peskov said.