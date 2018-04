MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal head of sales Steve Hodgson is leaving the company, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Rusal, the world’s second largest aluminum producer, has been hit by U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The source said he did not know the date when Hodgson would step down.

Hodgson was not available for immediate comment. Rusal declined to comment.