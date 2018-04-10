Websites of Russia's Rusal and En+ down due to unknown reasons

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Corporate websites of Russia’s aluminum giant Rusal and two of its shareholders - En+ and Renova - went down on Tuesday due to unspecified reasons.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. Picture taken July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

These companies were added to a U.S. sanctions black-list to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

"Site under construction. Please try again later," said websites rusal.ru and www.renova.ru. The requested URL for www.enplus.ru/ www.enplus.ru/ru/index.html was not found.