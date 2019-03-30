Audit of Russia's Rusal for compliance with U.S. deal was initiated by En+: TASS

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingot made at the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter are seen in this illustration picture taken January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An audit of Russian aluminum giant Rusal on its compliance with the terms of a deal under which Washington agreed to lift sanctions on the company was initiated by its parent company En, Rusal was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Saturday.

The audit is a one-off, TASS added, citing Rusal. A firm hired by the U.S. Treasury Department is auditing Rusal to check whether it is complying with the terms of the sanctions deal, Rusal told Reuters earlier this week.