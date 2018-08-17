FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 17, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rusal says board backs change of domicile to Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sanctions-hit aluminum giant Rusal (0486.HK) said on Friday its board had discussed and approved a change of domicile from Britain’s Jersey to Russia in order to take advantage of new special tax regulations.

The logo of Russian aluminium producer Rusal is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Rusal, which was hit with U.S. sanctions in April that seriously disrupted aluminum supplies, said the relocation was still subject to shareholder approval.

The announcement comes a day after En+ Group (ENPLq.L), which is also subject to U.S. sanctions on the two companies’ tycoon co-owner Oleg Deripaska, said it was considering re-domiciling to one of Russia’s new offshore zones.

Russia has created two special administrative regions where companies enjoy benefits such as a zero tax on profits received by way of dividends - an arrangement similar to foreign offshore tax havens.

Rusal said its board had decided that a change of domicile might be “in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole” and entrusted the management with developing a detailed action plan.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the world’s largest aluminum producer outside China, are down 54 percent since the sanctions were imposed on April 6.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.