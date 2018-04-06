FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

Russia's Rusal says regrets its inclusion on U.S. sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal said on Friday it regretted its inclusion on a new U.S. sanctions list, adding that its advisors were studying the situation.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
