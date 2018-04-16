Russia says will not delay response to U.S. sanctions: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will not delay adopting legislation in response to new U.S. sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, RIA news agency reported.

Senior members of the lower house of parliament have said they are considering legislation to give the Kremlin powers to ban or restrict a list of U.S. imports.

Ryabkov said Moscow was discussing what he called Washington’s abuse of the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency.