World News
June 12, 2018 / 9:33 AM / in 18 hours

Russia to respond to new U.S. sanctions: RIA cites minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will consider ways of retaliating to new U.S. sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Tuesday by RIA news agency.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on three Russian individuals and five companies, saying they had worked with Moscow’s intelligence services on ways to conduct cyber attacks on the United States and its allies.

“Obviously, retaliatory measures will be considered, in such situation we can’t do without them ... We will take reciprocal steps,” Ryabkov said.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
