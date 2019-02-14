Possible new U.S. sanctions increase risks for Russia: Sberbank CEO

Chief Executive of Russian bank Sberbank German Gref speaks during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Sergei Bobylyov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Risks for Russia are rising due to possible new U.S. sanctions, German Gref, chief executive at top lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), told reporters at a conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.

Gref said according to his information major Russian banks were not included in possible new sanctions, but added that one should prepare for unfavorable situations.

U.S. Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to impose sanctions on its banking, energy and foreign debt to punish Russia for meddling in U.S. elections and for its aggression in Ukraine.