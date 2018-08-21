Senate vote on new Russia sanctions unlikely in September: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation warning Russia that it would face heavy U.S. sanctions if it is found interfering in November’s congressional elections will not be voted on anytime soon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday as he also cited his strong interest in such a bill.

Flanked by fellow Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to Capitol Hill reporters following the Republicans' weekly policy luncheon in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Noting an already heavy September Senate floor schedule, McConnell told reporters the chances are “probably pretty slim” that a new Russia sanctions measure would be wedged in. Without promising a vote by the Nov. 6 congressional elections, McConnell added, “We’ll be here longer this year and it would be high on the list for consideration for floor time.”