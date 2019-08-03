New U.S. sanctions won't hurt Russian financial system: Siluanov

Anton Siluanov, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, attends a meeting during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Additional U.S. sanctions damage bilateral ties between Moscow and Washington but Russia’s financial system is resilient to external pressures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed another round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, the White House said on Friday.

“Russia’s economy has already proved to be resilient to external restrictions in recent years,” Siluanov said.

He added: “With regard to the public debt and corporate debt, we are confident that the financial system we have created allows us to meet the needs of the budget and enterprises in borrowed resources.”

The U.S. State Department said in a statement here that with the new round of sanctions Washington will oppose the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia by international financial institutions.