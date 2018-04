MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday the government was discussing possible measures to support Russian companies hit by new U.S. sanctions, the RIA news agency said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich smiles during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dvorkovich said the government was discussing measures with affected companies, the news agency reported.