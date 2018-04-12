FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia vows to help sanctions-hit firms to retain employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday sanctions-hit Russian companies that have fallen into difficulties should receive support from the state to help them retain staff.

The U.S. Treasury on April 6 announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, saying they were profiting from a Russian state engaged in “malign activities” around the world.

Medvedev also told a government meeting broadcast by state TV that “silly military statements heard from NATO countries have added to uncertainty on markets”.

Reporting by jack Stubbs, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by John Stonestreet

