August 24, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russia says new U.S. sanctions will add to tensions: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions announced this month over a nerve agent attack in Britain would only create more tension in bilateral relations, the RIA news agency reported.

The United States is expected on Monday to impose new sanctions that could terminate some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as deny the country credit and prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

