FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 27, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury: Rusal ownership changes do not guarantee sanctions de-listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Friday changes in ownership of Rusal do not guarantee the end of sanctions for the Russian metals giant, as major shareholder Oleg Deripaska makes efforts to distance himself from the company.

“A reduction in the percentage of ownership by a sanctioned individual is not necessarily in and of itself a basis for de-listing,” a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.

Rusal will overhaul its board and management in hopes of persuading the United States to lift sanctions, sources close to the company said.

Treasury “conducts a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of each removal request in every individual case, and does not publicly speculate on specific outcomes or scenarios,” the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Chris Sanders and Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.