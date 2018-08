WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Russians and one Russian and one Slovakian firm under a U.S. program targeting malicious cyber-related activities.

FILE PHOTO: National flags of Russia and the U.S. fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said the sanctioned firms - Saint Petersburg-based Vela-Marine Ltd and Slovakia-based Lacno S.R.O. - and the two individuals were linked to Divetechnoservices, a previously sanctioned entity.