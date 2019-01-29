House Democrats aim to hold Deripaska-linked companies to sanctions deal

FILE PHOTO: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska leaves after the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four leading U.S. House lawmakers said on Tuesday they were considering legislation to ensure aluminum giant Rusal and its parent En+, two companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, comply with an agreement that allowed them to be removed from a U.S. sanctions list.

“We are considering additional legislative actions to ensure that (the U.S.) Treasury and these companies comply with the agreement in letter and in spirit,” the four Democratic chairs of the House Ways and Means, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Financial Services committees said in a joint statement.