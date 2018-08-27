FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin to assess new U.S. sanctions before mulling any response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it needed time to assess the impact of new U.S. sanctions that come into effect on Monday before considering any possible response, but that President Vladimir Putin would act in line with Russia’s national interest.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral during the soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

The United States announced new sanctions on Russia earlier this month over a nerve agent attack in Britain.

The new measures terminate foreign assistance and some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as deny the country credit and prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology.

Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
