Menendez says sanctions on Russia's Deripaska should remain

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) arrives for a closed briefing with Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday urged the Trump administration not to waive or remove sanctions on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is accused of crimes ranging from blackmail to murder.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senator Bob Menendez cited reports that Treasury was considering such a move. “I see no reason to remove sanctions against Mr. Deripaska, and until he divests from and relinquishes control of RUSAL and EN+, there is no justification to remove the sanctions on those companies,” he wrote.