No. 2 House Democrat to seek delay in lifting of sanctions on Russian firms

FILE PHOTO: House Democratic Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves after a closed intelligence briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday he would ask the Treasury Department to delay a planned lifting of sanctions on two companies tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters he would call Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday and ask him to delay implementation of the decision until Feb. 28 to give Congress time to review it.