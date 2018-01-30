Publication of Russia 'oligarch list' may affect investors: group

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A group of foreign investors expressed concern on Tuesday at the U.S. Treasury’s publication of a list of Russian businessmen allegedly close to the Kremlin, saying it could affect the interests of European investors and increase uncertainty in Russia’s business environment.

The U.S. Treasury Department named major Russian businessmen in a so-called “oligarchs’ list” released earlier on Tuesday.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.

“The Association of European Businesses (AEB) expresses its deepest concerns over the release of so called US Treasury’s ‘Kremlin Report’,” the association said in a statement.

“The Association reiterates its calls on the Heads of States and Governments of the EU, the USA and Russia to refrain from actions, which can undermine the prospects of future economic cooperation”, it said.

The AEB brings together more than 500 foreign companies.