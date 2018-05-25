Russia's Rusal says Deripaska resigns as director

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Russia’s largest aluminum producer, United Company RUSAL Plc, said on Friday non-executive director Oleg Deripaska had resigned with effect from May 25.

FILE PHOTO: President of En+ Group, Oleg Deripaska attends an agreement signing ceremony with the Krasnoyarsk region's government, in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The statement came a day after the Russian aluminum giant said its chief executive and seven board members had quit, and warned it may have problems servicing its debt due to the impact of U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury Department has given U.S. customers of the company until Oct. 23 to wind down business with Rusal, and said it would consider lifting the sanctions if Deripaska ceded control of the company.

Rusal’s controlling shareholder, En+, said on May 18 that Deripaska had resigned from its board of directors.