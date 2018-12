Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday gave investors additional time to divest their holdings in three sanctioned Russian companies, saying they would have until Jan. 21, 2019, to get rid of debt, equity and other holdings in EN+ Group (ENPLq.L), Gaz Group and United Company Rusal (0486.HK).