U.S. Treasury extends time to divest from EN+, GAZ, Rusal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it had extended the deadline for investors to divest holdings in sanctioned Russian companies EN+ (ENPLq.L), GAZ Group (GAZA.MM) and Rusal (0486.HK) to Oct. 23 from Aug. 5.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots which were made at the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter are seen in this illustration taken May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including giant aluminum exporter Rusal, in response to what it called “malign activities” by Russia.

Deripaska has held a controlling interest in En+, which in turn controls Rusal. Automaker GAZ is also part of his business empire.