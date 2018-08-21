U.S. would impose more economic pain if Russia does not change: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State and Treasury Department officials told a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Tuesday that Washington is prepared to impose more economic pain on Russia if it does not change its behavior, and that significant amounts of arms deals with Russia have been abandoned as a result of U.S. diplomatic efforts.

Christopher Ford, assistant secretary at the State Department’s Bureau Of International Security And Nonproliferation and Sigal Mandelker, Acting Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Treasury Department testified at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the effect of sanctions on Russia.