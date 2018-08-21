FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

U.S. would impose more economic pain if Russia does not change: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State and Treasury Department officials told a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Tuesday that Washington is prepared to impose more economic pain on Russia if it does not change its behavior, and that significant amounts of arms deals with Russia have been abandoned as a result of U.S. diplomatic efforts.

Christopher Ford, assistant secretary at the State Department’s Bureau Of International Security And Nonproliferation and Sigal Mandelker, Acting Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Treasury Department testified at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the effect of sanctions on Russia.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.