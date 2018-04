WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it is considering additional sanctions on Russia following a chemical weapons attack in Syria, but has not made a decision yet.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.