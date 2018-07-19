FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in an hour

Top Senate Democrat says Trump shouldn't meet with Putin again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump should not meet privately with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin until Americans learn what happened at their first summit in Helsinki.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over U.S. President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“Until we know what happened at that two-hour meeting in Helsinki, the president should have no more one-on-one interactions with Putin. In the United States, in Russia, or anywhere else,” Schumer said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;; Editing by Sandra Maler

