Top Senate Democrat says Trump shouldn't meet with Putin again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump should not meet privately with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin until Americans learn what happened at their first summit in Helsinki.
“Until we know what happened at that two-hour meeting in Helsinki, the president should have no more one-on-one interactions with Putin. In the United States, in Russia, or anywhere else,” Schumer said in a statement.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu;; Editing by Sandra Maler