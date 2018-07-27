FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Washington's Bolton may meet Russian security official by end of summer: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton may meet the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, by the end of summer, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton waits before a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Ryabkov said a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was also being discussed but there had been some difficulties over scheduling.

“We are looking into different options of where minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Pompeo could possibly meet, including the sidelines of international events,” Ryabkov said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

