Senate leader asks for proposals to block future Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he had called on two key Senate panels to recommend additional action aimed at preventing future election meddling by Russia as well as hold hearings on Russia sanctions law.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over U.S. President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

McConnell, in a statement, said he asked the Republican chairmen of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations Committees to act “as part of Congress’ ongoing efforts to form part of any national response to meddling by Russia or any other nation in our 2018 elections.”