MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. senator Rand Paul said he invited Russian senators to Washington for talks when he met Russian members of parliament in Moscow on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) walks from Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The Republican senator was expected to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during his visit, the Interfax news agency cited a diplomatic source as saying last week.