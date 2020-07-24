Technology News
U.S., Russia to hold first space security talks since 2013

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Russia will next week conduct their first formal, bilateral talks on space security since 2013, following a U.S. allegation that Russia tested a space-based anti-satellite weapon this month, a U.S. official said on Friday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told reporters in a conference call that one possible topic for the talks, which will take place in Vienna, may be to make clear “that outer space is not a lawless and ungoverned territory.”

