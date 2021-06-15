Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of tense summit with Putin

Slideshow ( 2 images )

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday a day ahead of his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Reuters witness said.

Biden’s Air Force One, coming from Brussels, landed at Cointrin airport. He was due to go straight to his heavily guarded hotel for talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, whose neutral country represents U.S. interests in Iran.