July 17, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before Congress to discuss Russia next week, the Republican chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Camp Alvarado in Kabul, Afghanistan July 9, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

U.S. Senator Bob Corker did not give a specific date for the hearing, which comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. Representatives for the State Department had no immediate comment on the congressional hearing.

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander

