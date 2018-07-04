FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Global oil markets unlikely to be main issue for Putin-Trump summit: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the situation on global oil markets was unlikely to be one of the main agenda items at a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki on July 16.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“There are much more pressing matters from the point of view of bilateral relations that will of course be examined in the first instance,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the matter.

“Beyond that, it’s all a matter of time that the heads of state decide to set aside for this meeting.”

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

