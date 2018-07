MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a U.S.-Russia summit in Helsinki next week, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a foreign ministry statement.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, July 13, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to hold their first summit in Helsinki on Monday.