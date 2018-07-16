FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Senator McCain says Trump summit with Putin 'tragic mistake'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain on Monday called President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “a tragic mistake” and a new low point for the United States, accusing the American leader of failing to defend his country.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference about the National Defense Authorization Act in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are - a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad,” McCain wrote of Trump, a fellow Republican.

“It is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake,” he added in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

