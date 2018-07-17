Senate Republican leader warns Russia not to meddle in 2018 elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the chamber could consider new sanctions against Russia and warned Russia not to meddle in the U.S. mid-term elections in November.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with news media as he walks through the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaking to reporters a day after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then in a joint news conference declined to embrace U.S. intelligence organizations’ finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, McConnell said: “It really better not happen again in 2018.”