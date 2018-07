MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of their summit in Helsinki that it was time to talk about relations between Moscow and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Putin also suggested they should discuss difficult multi-national issues.

“There are enough of them for us to start paying attention,” he said, sitting next to Trump.