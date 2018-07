LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the outcome of President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday does not undermine the strength of the transatlantic alliance.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Asked whether Trump’s comments after the meeting had undermined the alliance, the spokesman said: “no.”