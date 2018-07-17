FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 17, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

House may consider new sanctions on Russia: Speaker Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he is willing to consider additional sanctions on Russia, and reiterated his support for U.S. intelligence community findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Speaking to reporters a day after President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryan said if congressional committees believe further sanctions on Russia are necessary, “I’m more than happy to consider those.”

“Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests and it does not share our values,” he said.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.