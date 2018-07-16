FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

House speaker says Trump 'must appreciate' Russia is not an ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, following President Donald Trump’s remarks on Russia on Monday, said there was “no question” that Moscow interfered in the U.S. 2016 election and that Trump “must appreciate that Russia is not our ally.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy,” Ryan said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

