U.S. Senate Democratic leader: Trump 'putting himself over' U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday blasted President Donald Trump’s comments at a news conference alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions have “strengthened our adversaries while weakening our defenses and those of our allies.”

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after the Democratic weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“For the president of the United States to side with President Putin against American law enforcement, American defense officials, and American intelligence agencies is thoughtless, dangerous, and weak. The president is putting himself over our country,” Schumer wrote in a series of Twitter posts following the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki.