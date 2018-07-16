FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 16, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate Democratic leader: Trump 'putting himself over' U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday blasted President Donald Trump’s comments at a news conference alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions have “strengthened our adversaries while weakening our defenses and those of our allies.”

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after the Democratic weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“For the president of the United States to side with President Putin against American law enforcement, American defense officials, and American intelligence agencies is thoughtless, dangerous, and weak. The president is putting himself over our country,” Schumer wrote in a series of Twitter posts following the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.