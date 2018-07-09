Finland likely to reinstate border checks for Trump-Putin summit: official

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland indicated on Monday that it would reinstate border controls for travelers from Schengen countries for four days from Friday coinciding with a summit in Helsinki between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In order to increase security, we have assessed that reinstating control in our internal borders would be justified,” said Kimmo Elomaa, a senior official at the Ministry of Interior. He said the aim was to block access of individuals who might disturb general order and security during the summit.

The cabinet is to make an official decision on border checks at its meeting on Friday. Trump and Putin will meet in Helsinki on Monday, July 16.

Several protest demonstrations have been planned during their visit to Helsinki. The biggest one, billed as promoting environment, peace, human rights and democracy, is scheduled for Sunday, the day Trump is expected to arrive.

The 26 European countries in the Schengen agreement allow free movement among them without identity checks.

Finland last reinstated border controls for travelers from Schengen countries in 2008 for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.