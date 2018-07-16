Top Senate Democrat urges sanctions, hearings after Trump-Putin summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for a bipartisan effort to “ratchet up” sanctions on Moscow following U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier on Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after the Democratic weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Schumer, speaking at a news conference, also urged Republican congressional leaders to call the U.S. national security team that accompanied Trump to Helsinki to immediately testify before Congress.